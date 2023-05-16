The body was found in the Birmingham Canal. Photo: Google Street Map

The man's body was found in the Birmingham Canal under Lee Bridge near Lansdowne Street in Winson Green just after 6.30am this morning.

One side of the canal's towpath, which is located near to Birmingham City Hospital, was closed off towards Lee Bridge and Northbrook Street while officers from West Midlands Police, paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene.

The body was brought out of the water, but despite the best efforts on the paramedics at the scene, the man was confirmed as having died at the scene, with West Midlands Police confirming that enquiries regarding the death were ongoing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were alerted after a man's body was found in the canal near Lansdowne Street, Winson Green, just after 6.30am today (16 May).

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquires are ongoing."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.42am to an incident in the water nearby to Northbrook Street in Birmingham.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man. Unfortunately it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”