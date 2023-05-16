Jailed and lifetime ban for breeder who neglected pups, leading to one being put down

Star and her sister Jet were both found in an extremely poor condition. Star is now in the care of the RSPCA.

Xavier Tulley, aged 31 from Birmingham, was found guilty of two animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Concerned vets contacted the RSPCA to voice their fears after two 13-week-old American bulldog puppies, named Jet and Star, were presented to different vets at different times - both in a state of neglect.

Star was taken to a vets' practice on February 8, 2022, by Tulley’s father. He said that she had been attacked by her mother earlier that day and had sustained several bite wounds around her head, ears and chest.

He informed the vet that she was one of a litter of eleven, intentionally bred from his own bitch and son’s male dog and all of whom, including this pup, had been sold already for £200 each.

He said the puppy was not vaccinated nor microchipped. He thought she had received worming treatment but was not sure with what or when and she had received no other antiparasitic treatment.

Upon examination, the vet found her in an extremely poor condition, thin with massive abdominal distension.

In their report, the vet concluded: “The physical needs of this puppy were not met and in this respect she had suffered as a consequence over the weeks prior to examination.

"There was no suggestion that the owner had inflicted any injury but I felt her extremely poor physical state and filthy condition represented a failure to care for her properly and to ensure her needs were met.

"I was very concerned that the owner had failed to notice that she was very unwell in other respects than for the reason she was presented."

Just days later on February 11, a second puppy, called Jet, was taken to a different vet by Tulley’s father who reported that she had been involved in a fight with another similarly aged puppy.

Jet was in a collapsed state and had multiple wounds over her body, which the vet said would have been causing her to suffer pain and discomfort because of the severity.

The owner said that the wounds had been inflicted approximately 18 hours prior to being presented to the vet.

However, on presentation, the condition and odour of the wounds on Jet’s body suggested to the vet they were older than this, and that the severity warranted immediate veterinary attention.

Following discussions with the owner, the decision was made to have her euthanised to alleviate her suffering.

RSPCA Inspector Ben Jones, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: "These puppies had been bred and sold for financial gain but were failed when they didn’t receive care and treatment from veterinary experts when they urgently needed it.

"Animals are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy and ensuring appropriate veterinary care is a key part of that responsibility."

Tulley appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court for sentencing on May 2 for sentencing on the RSPCA charges and an unrelated CPS matter.

The court heard that Tulley’s father, 60-year-old David Barlow of Norwich Croft, Birmingham, had been sentenced at an earlier hearing after pleading guilty to two animal welfare offences.

He was handed a lifetime disqualification on keeping all animals, a three-month community curfew order, and ordered to pay costs of £600 and a £95 victim surcharge.