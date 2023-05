Firefighters return the dog to its owner

The owner feared the dog had been killed but phoned Ladywood Fire Station who attended the scene.

The dog was stuck under a mountain of rubble

Despite being underneath two tons of rubbish the fire fighters successfully rescued him.

Ladywood Fire Station tweeted: "Small dog rescued when two tons of garden waste and fencing collapsed on him while chasing a fox.

"Fortunately the dog was fit and well, now reunited with its owner. Well done team."

Firefighters were delighted to rescue the dog