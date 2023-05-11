Deer rescued from railings after police respond to 'person screaming for help'

Firefighters from Woodgate Valley Fire Station were called to rescue the poor deer and helped it escape using a hydraulic rescue tool, also called the "jaws of life".
Once the deer was set free, it happily trotted off to safety.
The incident happened near Woodgate Valley Country Park, a 450 acre area of countryside in the centre of Bartley Green and Quinton.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers were called to reports of what someone thought was a person screaming for help.
"Don’t worry my deer, it was only me. Helped out by @WMFSWoodgate using the jaws of life. I then trotted off into distance."
Don’t worry my Deer 🦌 it was only me. Helped out by @WMFSWoodgate using the jaws of life.
