Deer rescued from railings after police respond to 'person screaming for help'

By Eleanor Lawson

Police who rushed to a scene in Birmingham after reports of "a person screaming for help" were met by a deer trapped in railings.

The deer was rescued from the metal railings by firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service.
Firefighters from Woodgate Valley Fire Station were called to rescue the poor deer and helped it escape using a hydraulic rescue tool, also called the "jaws of life".

Once the deer was set free, it happily trotted off to safety.

The incident happened near Woodgate Valley Country Park, a 450 acre area of countryside in the centre of Bartley Green and Quinton.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers were called to reports of what someone thought was a person screaming for help.

"Don’t worry my deer, it was only me. Helped out by @WMFSWoodgate using the jaws of life. I then trotted off into distance."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

