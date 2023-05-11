Andy Street calls on companies to remember moral responsibility over prices

Andy Street has asked energy companies to remember their moral responsibility around prices

Andy Street has said that British energy providers have the responsibility to re-negotiate agreements with companies stuck on high fixed-price energy deals arranged last autumn during a historic spike in prices.

The call echoes a warning from businesses that thousands of companies were struggling because they signed fixed contracts in the second half of last year when energy prices were at their peak and have therefore failed to benefit from the recent downward trend in prices.

One of the many West Midlands firms struggling in the face of sky-high energy costs is Alpha-Rowen Ltd, a heat and metal treatment business based in Tipton and which has been hugely impacted by the volatile energy market over the last two years.

Alongside other energy price rises, its gas prices have risen from 2p/kWh in summer 2021 to around 12p/kWh in April, putting the business under serious financial stress, leaving it running at a loss over recent months and needing to restructure in a bid to try and preserve its long-term future.

Managing director Mike Leach, said: “Our industry sector is extremely energy intensive and vital to most manufacturing supply chains.

"Unfortunately, due to the vagaries of the replacement government support scheme, we don’t qualify for enhanced support but will be liable to support the bigger companies that do qualify.

“Whilst wholesale energy prices are reducing, we are still currently seeing the highest gas price of the last two years meaning we’ve had to increase our own prices several times, which results in difficulties for our customers and sees us lose business, so it is affecting both sides.

“We’ve also have had to reduce our working week and our headcount and our remaining employees are seeing reduced pay, all whilst enduring the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis themselves.”

The government spent nearly £6bn subsidising business energy costs through the winter but has since switched to a much less generous successor scheme.

Mr Street said data showed that one in 10 companies in the West Midlands were now spending more than 20 per cent of their turnover on energy costs.

He called on energy companies “to do the right thing and offer to renegotiate those contracts” and if not he said the government should intervene again and provide businesses with generous targeted subsidies later this year.

He said: "Our local chamber of commerce is saying that up to a third of our businesses could be paying up to five times as much as the market price.

“I’ve got examples where manufacturing companies are already offshoring the production process in order to sustain themselves; this is about jobs right now.