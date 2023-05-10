Notification Settings

Appeal for help after man punched and robbed at railway station

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An appeal for help has been made after a man was robbed of his phone and wallet and punched at a railway station.

This CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police after a man was left injured following robbery. Photo: British Transport Police
This CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police after a man was left injured following robbery. Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of the man it wants to speak to following the robbery at Erdington Railway Station, which took place around 10pm on Sunday, April 16.

The incident saw the man snatch a mobile phone out of the hand of a 65-year-old man then, after the man ran after him to plead for his phone back, he then stole his wallet and punched him several times in the face.

The 65-year-old man then fell to the ground and was left with facial injuries.

British Transport Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through text and by calling in.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"British Transport Police officers investigating a robbery at Erdington railway station have released this CCTV image in connection.

"The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sunday, April 16 when the 65-year-old victim had his phone snatched from his hand.

"The victim chased after the man pleading for his phone back.

This CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police after a man was left injured following robbery. Photo: British Transport Police

"The man responded by stealing his wallet and punching him several times in the face causing him to fall to the ground and leaving him with significant facial injuries.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300042761.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

