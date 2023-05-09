Journeys delayed as West Midlands trains forced to slow down by heavy rain

Services on the Cross City line have been hit by delays after heavy rain

Services on the Cross City Line between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street have been hit by a speed restriction following heavy rain and thundery conditions.

It means that all services between the two stations are running slower, with delays expected until 3pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a speed restriction because of heavy rain between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street, trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed.