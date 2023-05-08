Notification Settings

Driver arrested after stinger helps stop chase

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A video released by police shows the moment a car was stopped by a stinger during a chase.

The Mercedes drives over the stinger laid out by an officer from West Midlands Police. Photo: West Midlands Police
The video, which can be seen on the West Midlands Police (WMP) Traffic Twitter page, shows the stinger being deployed on a road in Birmingham.

About 13 second in, it shows the Mercedes, which was being pursued by patrols from Warwickshire, driving over the stinger, which bursts the tyres of the vehicles through razor sharp spikes on top.

Three patrol cars are shown driving past the camera, with the driver subsequently arrested for multiple offences.

A spokesman for WMP Traffic tweeted: "This is the moment we stung a Mercedes that was being pursued by us in Birmingham after it had failed to stop for Warwickshire patrols a short time earlier.

"The driver was arrested moments later for multiple offences."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

