Driver arrested after stinger helps stop chase

The Mercedes drives over the stinger laid out by an officer from West Midlands Police. Photo: West Midlands Police

The video, which can be seen on the West Midlands Police (WMP) Traffic Twitter page, shows the stinger being deployed on a road in Birmingham.

About 13 second in, it shows the Mercedes, which was being pursued by patrols from Warwickshire, driving over the stinger, which bursts the tyres of the vehicles through razor sharp spikes on top.

Three patrol cars are shown driving past the camera, with the driver subsequently arrested for multiple offences.

#WATCH - This is the moment we stung a Mercedes that was being pursued by us in Birmingham after it had failed to stop for Warwickshire patrols a short time earlier. The driver was arrested moments later for multiple offences. #TeamWork 🚗 🦔 🚓 @warkspolice pic.twitter.com/zCNMJvG595 — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) May 8, 2023

A spokesman for WMP Traffic tweeted: "This is the moment we stung a Mercedes that was being pursued by us in Birmingham after it had failed to stop for Warwickshire patrols a short time earlier.