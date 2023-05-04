Notification Settings

Fire crews battle blaze at city fish and chip shop

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished:

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze in the early hours at a fish and chip shop in Birmingham.

Fire crew were called to tackle the blaze at a fish and chip shop in Aston
Crew from Perry Barr and Aston fire stations attended the scene of the fire on The Broadway, Aston, at around 12.15am on Thursday.

One man was found in a flat above the shop, and was reportedly led to safety.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Two fire engines and two 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle were mobilised, with the first crew arriving within three minutes.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which measured 5m x 15m on the ground floor of the premises. No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

"Crews fully assessed the scene and damped down, before leaving at 3.11am."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

