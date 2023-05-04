Fire crews battle blaze at city fish and chip shop

Fire crew were called to tackle the blaze at a fish and chip shop in Aston

Crew from Perry Barr and Aston fire stations attended the scene of the fire on The Broadway, Aston, at around 12.15am on Thursday.

One man was found in a flat above the shop, and was reportedly led to safety.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Two fire engines and two 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle were mobilised, with the first crew arriving within three minutes.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which measured 5m x 15m on the ground floor of the premises. No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

"Crews fully assessed the scene and damped down, before leaving at 3.11am."