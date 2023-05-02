Officers were called to Nechells Parkway shortly after 5.15pm yesterday to reports of a vehicle hitting a tree.

The man, who was 19 years old, was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger in the rear of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"A young man has sadly died and we have specially trained officers supporting his family through this difficult time."

Officers were supported by West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service, but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

Sergeant Hughes continued: "We are appealing for people with information to come forward. We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle immediately beforehand. To help us understand exactly what happened."