Disruption for motorists as major section of motorway closes for works

The works will affect the northbound carriageway between junction 4 and junction 6 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map

The M6 northbound will be closed between junction 4 for the M42 and Lichfield and Junction 6 for Birmingham to allow for safety enhancements of the M6 dynamic hard shoulder (DHS) motorway around Birmingham.

It will mean the northbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Saturday, May 13 to 6am on Monday, May 15, with additional full closure of the M6 northbound junction 4 entry slip road, M42 junction 7 slip road and the link road at the M42 junction 8 onto the M6 northbound.

The work will involve trenches being dug to install new cross carriageway ducts which will house cables to power upgrade lights which had been installed on the motorway at the end of 2022.

Other work will see extra ducting installed for any cross carriageway cabling requirements and routine asset inspections, routine maintenance and litter picking, which National Highways said would reduce the need for separate closures in the future.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "We’re closing the M6 in May as part of our work to deliver safety enhancements on the M6 dynamic hard shoulder (DHS) motorway around Birmingham.

"This is so we can dig trenches to install new cross carriageway ducts that will house the cables to power upgraded lights that were installed on the motorway at the end of 2022.

"While we’re there, we’ll also be installing extra ducting for any future cross carriageway cabling requirements.

"We’ll also be making use of the restrictions in place to carry out routine asset inspections, as well as doing some routine maintenance and litter picking.

"This will reduce the need for separate closures in the future.

"In addition to this, there will also be some overnight lane closures on the M6 southbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 4 to protect the safety of our workers and all road users while we complete this work.

"These lane closures will be in lanes 2 and 3 of the carriageway between 9pm and 6am on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May 2023.

"No diversion will be in place as the M6 southbound carriageway will remain open to traffic.

"Once again, we’re sorry for the disruption these closures may cause and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling."