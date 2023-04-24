Lorry teeters precariously over edge of motorway bridge after early morning crash

The lorry was left hanging over a bridge on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The dramatic incident happened on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19 in Leicestershire at around 4.30am.

It is believed the lorry collided with a barrier at the Catthorpe Interchange, resulting in part of the lorry and barrier teetering over the edge of the carriageway.

An image published by Northamptonshire Police shows the vehicle tilted towards the A14, with its rear end in mid-air.

Luckily, the driver suffered no injuries. The link roads from the M6 south onto the A14 east and the A14 west onto the M6 north were also closed.

The lorry was left hanging over a bridge on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The lorry has since been removed and the M1 southbound is expected to be closed for most of the day.

​A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "Officers are in attendance at a road traffic collision which has closed two major roads through the county.

"Police were called this morning (Monday 24 April) at 4.37am to a report of a collision involving a lorry on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange.

"It is reported the lorry has collided with the barrier leaving part of the vehicle and the barrier resting over the edge of the carriageway.

"The driver has safely left his vehicle and is not injured.

"The M1 southbound carriageway is closed at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.

The lorry was left hanging over a bridge on the M1 in Leicestershire.