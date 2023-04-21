New image released in appeal for father-of-three who went missing 20 years ago

Andrew pictured when he went missing and what he might look like now. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Andrew Dill was 38 at the time of his disappearance and lived in Birmingham city centre. On April 28, 2003 he caught a train from Hednesford back home arriving at New Street late in the evening.

The Birmingham City fan is thought to have been in the Soho Road area the following day and in the following weeks his phone remained in the Birmingham area.

Although Andrew did not speak to any family members directly, there were text messages between them and friends.

Sadly from May 20, 2003 all contact was lost and Andrew has not been seen or heard from since.

His family dearly want to know what happened to him as his disappearance was completely out of character.

Age progression images have now been released by police to show the public what he may look like now.

Andrew Dill's Nokia phone.

Detective Inspector Racheal Allen, from our Locate team, said: “We have conducted extensive enquiries into Andrew’s disappearance, but we are still no closer to finding out what happened to him.

“We know he owned a light blue Nokia 3310 mobile phone with dark blue trim and an Orange network logo. This could have been in the possession of someone else after 28 April 2003, so we would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about that.

“We also appeal for anyone with any information at all to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem. It could still add to a bigger picture.

“Andrew’s family – his parents and his children – would love to be reunited with him. Not knowing what happened to him is almost unbearable.”

Andrew’s mother Maisie said: “We have had so many family milestones and events that Andrew has missed and his absence is always in the back of our minds.

“I would just like to see him once more before I go.”