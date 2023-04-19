Trains hit with disruptions after incident further down line

The incident on the track in Gloucestershire has caused issues for travellers in the Midlands

Services for people travelling out of Birmingham New Street on the Great Western Line towards Gloucester and Bristol have been cancelled or delayed due to an incident on the line between Cheltenham Spa and Ashchurch for Tewkesbury.

National Rail confirmed that emergency services in the area in Gloucestershire have been working at the scene, with the line closed in both directions and, and was not scheduled to be reopened until 1.15pm.

It means travellers will be hit with delays heading towards cities such as Gloucester, Bristol, Plymouth and Penzance on Cross Country and Great Western Railway services.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Cheltenham Spa and Ashchurch for Tewkesbury, meaning all lines are currently blocked. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until 13:15.

"You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner