Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trains hit with disruptions after incident further down line

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Rail travellers heading south out of the region have been hit with delays after an incident further down the line.

The incident on the track in Gloucestershire has caused issues for travellers in the Midlands
The incident on the track in Gloucestershire has caused issues for travellers in the Midlands

Services for people travelling out of Birmingham New Street on the Great Western Line towards Gloucester and Bristol have been cancelled or delayed due to an incident on the line between Cheltenham Spa and Ashchurch for Tewkesbury.

National Rail confirmed that emergency services in the area in Gloucestershire have been working at the scene, with the line closed in both directions and, and was not scheduled to be reopened until 1.15pm.

It means travellers will be hit with delays heading towards cities such as Gloucester, Bristol, Plymouth and Penzance on Cross Country and Great Western Railway services.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Cheltenham Spa and Ashchurch for Tewkesbury, meaning all lines are currently blocked. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until 13:15.

"You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

"If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, please use #CheltenhamSpa."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News