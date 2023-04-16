Notification Settings

Help requested to find missing city woman

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

Public help has been requested to help find a missing woman.

Louise has been missing from her home on Erdington since April 13. Photo: Birmingham Police

Birmingham Police launched the appeal for help to find Louise, who the force says has been missing from her home in Erdington since Thursday, April 13.

The force said the 43-year-old may be in the Harborne area and has asked for anyone with any information about her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Can you help us find Louise, 43, who's gone missing from home in Erdington in Birmingham?

"She's not been seen since 13 April and she may be in the Harborne area.

"Call 999 quoting MPBE/4995/23."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

