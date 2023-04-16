Help requested to find missing city woman

Louise has been missing from her home on Erdington since April 13. Photo: Birmingham Police

Birmingham Police launched the appeal for help to find Louise, who the force says has been missing from her home in Erdington since Thursday, April 13.

The force said the 43-year-old may be in the Harborne area and has asked for anyone with any information about her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Can you help us find Louise, 43, who's gone missing from home in Erdington in Birmingham?

"She's not been seen since 13 April and she may be in the Harborne area.