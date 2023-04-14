Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travellers set up camp on land near Commonwealth Games stadium

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A convoy of travellers has set up an encampment on land near to the home of the Commonwealth Games.

The travellers have pitched up on land on Perry Park, near to Alexander Stadium. Photo: Google Street Map
The travellers have pitched up on land on Perry Park, near to Alexander Stadium. Photo: Google Street Map

The land on Perry Park, near to Alexander Stadium, saw close to 25 vehicles, a mixture of vans and caravans, park on the land, with signs of the barriers being broken through to allow entry on Thursday evening.

It follows on from travellers setting up a camp on the car park of the Asda supermaket on Queslett Road on Wednesday, with the group moving on after being served notice to do so a day later.

That was after leaving the site at Buffett Island earlier the same day.

The land at Perry Park was used during the Commonwealth Games for car and coach parking and was in the process of being restored for public use.

A local councillor said the travellers had been served an eviction notice and would have to leave the Church Road site by Monday.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News