Travellers set up camp on land near Commonwealth Games stadium

The travellers have pitched up on land on Perry Park, near to Alexander Stadium. Photo: Google Street Map

The land on Perry Park, near to Alexander Stadium, saw close to 25 vehicles, a mixture of vans and caravans, park on the land, with signs of the barriers being broken through to allow entry on Thursday evening.

It follows on from travellers setting up a camp on the car park of the Asda supermaket on Queslett Road on Wednesday, with the group moving on after being served notice to do so a day later.

That was after leaving the site at Buffett Island earlier the same day.

The land at Perry Park was used during the Commonwealth Games for car and coach parking and was in the process of being restored for public use.