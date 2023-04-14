Donations set to help air ambulance with fundraising

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity representatives with National Highways’ staff and suppliers at the Stafford Park depot

National Highways and members of its supply chain have been clearing out their cupboards to donate items for air ambulance charities to sell in their shops.

Staff across the Midlands, North West and Yorkshire and the North East have been donating clothing, accessories, toys, books and other household goods for the six air ambulances covering those regions.

Money raised from the sale of the donations will help fund the charities’ life-saving work.

Across the Midlands, 176 bags of donations were collected for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and The Air Ambulance Service.

National Highways Customer Services Manager for the Midlands James Bird said: “We see the outstanding work the air ambulances do at close hand.

"Many of our staff and supply chain members have a real affinity with them, either from being on scene at incidents they are responding to, or through volunteering for their charities.

"For many colleagues just knowing they are there is a comfort.

“As independent charities that rely on the generosity of public donations, we’re delighted to be able to raise funds to support their life-saving work in this way.”

Jon Cottrell, senior partnerships executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “The donations kindly given to our charity shops by National Highways staff are really appreciated.

"The funds made from sales will mean our doctors and critical care paramedics can continue to provide lifesaving treatment to patients most in need.

“It’s thanks to the ongoing support we receive from the communities we serve which help make our daily lifesaving missions possible.”

Liz Kelly, Re-Use Business Support manager for The Air Ambulance Service, said: “We are delighted that National Highways are supporting The Air Ambulance Service.

"It is great to see companies taking sustainability seriously and doing their bit to give back to their community and the environment.