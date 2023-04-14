Colourful project aims to help celebrate Coronation across region

Members of the public are being invited to help with the King’s Bunting Project

The King’s Bunting Project has been taken up by hundreds of groups keen to make an impressive colourful celebration for miles and miles across the region, with bunting being created in the lead-up to the King’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Schools, colleges, community groups, businesses and other organisations are crafting away with the West Midlands Lieutenancy in preparation, and to make the historic event particularly spectacular for all to see.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said he was thrilled with the uptake.

“The King’s Bunting Project has really taken off in the West Midlands," he said.

“Many schools and groups have decided to use sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials for the bunting to reflect The King’s interests, so we are encouraging everyone to take up the challenge and do the same."

The West Midlands Lieutenancy has been supporting a series of nationwide coronation campaigns and is encouraging everyone to take part and enjoy the special occasion.

After the coronation on the Saturday, many people are taking part in the Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, with communities holding street parties, meals and local celebrations to mark the coronation.

Then, on Monday, May 8, there is The Big Help Out where everyone has an opportunity to lend a hand and have a go at volunteering to make a difference to their community.

The Big Help Out website, thebighelpout.org.uk, has a list of opportunities, and people can now register for volunteering following the launch of the site on March 20.