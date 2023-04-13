Last chance to buy tickets for science-fiction talk

Alastair Reynolds will be talking about his career at Millennium Point

Alastair Reynolds will be coming to Birmingham for a special evening hosted by Birmingham Science Fiction Group and Millennium Point on Friday, April 14.

The event, which starts at 7.45pm, is a unique opportunity to hear Alastair discuss his career, which also includes the short stories, Zima Blue and Beyond the Aquila Rift, which were adapted as part of Netflix’s animated anthology, Love, Death and Robots.

A science fiction reader since childhood, he studied space science and went on to work for the European Space Agency in the Netherlands.

His first stories started appearing in Interzone magazine in 1990, and a decade later he published his first novel, Revelation Space, which was shortlisted for both the Clarke and British Science Fiction Association (BSFA) awards.

His second novel, Chasm City won the 2002 BSFA Award for Best Novel and his novel Revenger received the Locus Award for Best Young Adult Book.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss all the latest news in the world of science fiction with members of the legendary Birmingham Science Fiction Group (BSFG).

For those not able to join the event in-person, there will be the opportunity to join online via Zoom.

Tickets are £3 for BSFG members and £6 for non-members to attend in person; online attendance is free to members and £3.15 to non-members.