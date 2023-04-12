Notification Settings

Rail replacement services after West Midlands Trains cancellations

By James Vukmirovic

Rail travellers on a busy main line have been hit with delays after several services were cancelled.

Several West Midlands Railway services were cancelled on Wednesday, leaving passenger facing longer journeys
Several West Midlands Railway services were cancelled on Wednesday, leaving passenger facing longer journeys

Four services on the Snow Hill line between Kidderminster and Stratford-upon-Avon were announced as cancelled on the West Midlands Trains website, leaving passengers at stations including Stourbridge Junction, Cradley Heath and Rowley Regis either waiting longer for services or needing to find alternative arrangements.

The 3.45pm, 4.15pm, 4.45pm and 5.15pm services from Kidderminster were all listed as cancelled, with no reason given on the West Midlands Trains website and on Twitter, with tickets noted as eligible for bus services across the region.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to cancellations for train services on the Snow Hill line, there is cross-ticket acceptance with NX West Midlands buses.

"Plan ahead and check rail real-time departure boards for cancellations."

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "National Express are accepting train tickets on the following services: AG 4, 4A, 5, 11A, 11C, 17, 72, BC X1, X2, PB 8A/C, PN 9, X10, WA 4, 4H, 4M, WB 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 74, 80, 87, 89, WN 16,X8 and YW 6, 49, 76."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

