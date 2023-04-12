Man arrested after reports of public exposure

The man was arrested after exposing himself to women and children inside Ward End Park. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers from Birmingham Birmingham Local Policing Area Response Stechford #C Team and Washwood Heath Police station were called to Ward End Park in Stechford just after 8pm on Wednesday after reports of the man exposing himself to women and children.

The officers arrived at the scene and promptly arrested the man for public decency offences.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Force Response said: "Birmingham Local Policing Area Response Stechford #C Team Officers responded to reports of a male exposing himself to females and children within Ward End Park.