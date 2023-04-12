Notification Settings

Man arrested after reports of public exposure

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A man was arrested by police after reportedly exposing himself inside a city park.

The man was arrested after exposing himself to women and children inside Ward End Park. Photo: Google Street Map
Officers from Birmingham Birmingham Local Policing Area Response Stechford #C Team and Washwood Heath Police station were called to Ward End Park in Stechford just after 8pm on Wednesday after reports of the man exposing himself to women and children.

The officers arrived at the scene and promptly arrested the man for public decency offences.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Force Response said: "Birmingham Local Policing Area Response Stechford #C Team Officers responded to reports of a male exposing himself to females and children within Ward End Park.

"Officers from Washwood Heath Police station were directed to the location and swiftly arrested the suspect for public decency offences."

James Vukmirovic

