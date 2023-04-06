Notification Settings

Former police station in Birmingham could become a Domino’s

By Josh HorrittBirminghamPublished:

A former police station in Kingstanding could become a Domino’s Pizza. Kingstanding police station, on Kingstanding Road, was closed in 2019 along with 24 other buildings across the West Midlands deemed surplus-to-requirements by West Midlands Police.

Kingstanding Police Station
Kingstanding Police Station

Now, plans have been lodged by Pegasus Group on behalf of Domino’s Pizza to turn the former jailhouse into a takeaway. Plans would see the ground floor of the police station transformed into a customer waiting area with a kitchen, staff and office areas to the rear.

According to a design and access statement, the applicant is not planning to make serious alterations to the outside of the building. It is proposed that the exterior of the police station will look mostly the same, despite some minor changes.

The proposed unit is intended to operate between 11 am and 12 am hours daily and Domino’s say it will generate a number of full-time and part-time employment opportunities with employees sourced locally.

In a design and access statement, a representative for Domino’s said: “The minor alterations to the appearance of the building will be in-character with the commercial nature of the town centre and will not have a harmful impact on the visual amenity of the area.

“The Site is not located within a sensitive area such as a Conservation Area or in proximity to any Listed Buildings. It has been demonstrated that the Site is an appropriate location for the proposed use which is located within the Neighbourhood Centre of Kingstanding where main town centres, including hot food takeaways, are acceptable in principle.

“It has also been shown that there will be no harm to highway safety and that the design of the new entrance and extract scheme is appropriate in the local context of the area.”

The former Kingstanding Police Station will now go before a Birmingham City Council planning committee before a decision is made on the application. Other former police stations currently up for sale include the 125-year-old Sparkhill police station which previously housed a museum.

News of the closures in 2019 was met with protests from local residents.

Josh Horritt

By Josh Horritt

