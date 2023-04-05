Man arrested after police officers allegedly shot at in Birmingham

Officers approached a man acting suspiciously on Twickenham Road, Kingstanding, on Monday at around 11.40pm.

Police tried to use stop and search powers but the man made off. It is believed he pulled a gun fired a shot towards the officers.

No-one was hurt and an area of Twickenham Road was immediately cordoned off while the force investigated the circumstances.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm from outside an address on College Road, Kingstanding on Tuesday.