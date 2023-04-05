Company fined £600k after worker's leg crushed by a forklift

Birmingham Magistrates Court

Slough-based packaging company, AkzoNobel Packaging Coating Limited, was fined a substantial sum after a major workplace incident at their Birmingham site on Bordesley Green Road on May 8, 2018.

The worker had been walking across a pedestrian crossing at the site when a forklift truck, being driven by another worker, collided with him, crushing his leg and ankle. The driver did not slow down as his vision was restricted due to the forklift truck carrying multiple containers.

The injured worker required surgery and skin grafts following the incident.

Health and Safety inspector, Marie Wheeler, said: "This incident could so easily have been avoided by an employer adequately assessing the risks and ensuring a suitable workplace transport system was implemented with correct management and supervision.

"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."