Appeal to find missing teen with links to Walsall as concerns for welfare grow

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished: Comments

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager with links to Walsall.

West Midlands Police have urged people who see Connor to call 999
The 15-year-old, named Connor, was last seen in Birmingham on Tuesday morning (April 4).

West Midlands Police have released images of the teen to help with their appeal and have said they are concerned for his welfare.

People who see him have been urged to call 999 quoting PID 377013.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

