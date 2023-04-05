Appeal to find missing teen with links to Walsall as concerns for welfare grow

The 15-year-old, named Connor, was last seen in Birmingham on Tuesday morning (April 4).
West Midlands Police have released images of the teen to help with their appeal and have said they are concerned for his welfare.
People who see him have been urged to call 999 quoting PID 377013.
