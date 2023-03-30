The man was attacked as he walked down York Road in Kings Heath. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after a 73-year-old man was kicked in the back and left laying by three men, who got out of a car on York Road in Kings Heath.

The man was walking along the road when the three men left a black vehicle parked on the street, with one of the men kicking the man in the back and causing him to hit his head on a display board as he fell, before the men fled.

The victim was taken to hospital with a broken hand and cuts to his face after the attack, which happened at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Sargent Chris Gallon, of Moseley and Kings Heath police, said: "This was an appalling attack on a member of the public who was heading home.

"We'll be taking a full statement from the victim, who remains in hospital today, and we've already got officers in the area this morning recovering CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries we are working hard to identify the attackers and the car that they were in.

"We'll also have extra officers in the area for reassurance, and it's important that anyone with concerns comes to speak to us.

"At this stage the motive for the attack is not clear, but there is nothing to suggest any connection at all to the recent attack on a man who was walking home from a mosque in Edgbaston."

The attackers are described as two white men and one black man, all aged between 18 and 30 and all were described as wearing tracksuits.