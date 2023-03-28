Probe finds substance causing Birmingham office evacuation found harmless to public

Emergency services at the scene in Bull Street, Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

Workers were evacuated from the six-storey building in Bull Street on Monday after reports of an "unknown substance" being discovered at the premises which houses the at the Lord Chancellor's office, and the Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre.

Up to 30 fire service staff attended the scene at about 4.35pm and trams services forced to stop running through the city centre until the emergency crews departed at 7pm.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "We've now concluded our investigations at the scene of this incident.

"Our specialised identification teams, working closely with our on-scene crews, were able to confirm that the substance identified was not harmful to the public.

Our crews are currently making up equipment and resources at the scene and are expected to leave shortly.

"Road closures will likely be lifted in the near future. Tram operations will also be safe to resume, subject to confirmation by West Midlands Metro.We'd like to thank our communities for their patience while we worked to keep them and the area safe."

While West Midlands Metro tweeted: "#WMMCleared - 19:10 - Trams are operating a normal service between Wolverhampton St George's and Edgbaston Village. There may be some small delays while we reform the service. Thank you for your patience."