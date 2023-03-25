Volunteers sought to help raise furry crime fighters

West Midlands Police are looking for people who can take on one of their puppies for their first year. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police are looking for puppy fosterers to help take on some of its upcoming litters of police puppies.

The force said it is looking for temporary homes for a litter of German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois while they undertake their socialising training.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "As a puppy fosterer, our police pups will come & stay with you from 8 weeks until they are around 12 months old.

"Although it can be a challenging role, it is also hugely rewarding.

"Fosterers play a vital role in a police puppy’s development and help them socialise with people and other dogs by taking them to a variety of environments such as parks, shopping centres, on public transport and more.

"Puppy fosterers play a very important role in a dogs life; exposing them to different environments and social surroundings in the most crucial development periods."

Police puppy fosterers Darren & Jillian said: "It is really satisfying to play a part in helping crime-fighting police dogs of the future.

“You play such a vital part in these dog’s lives and you can make a huge difference.

"These pups can go on to eventually track down criminals and make our streets safer.”