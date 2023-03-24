New train named after composer Sir Edward Elgar

The new Elgar train

West Midlands Railway (WMR) unveiled the train at a special ceremony in honour of the region’s most famous composer as the operator extends the roll out of the new fleet its Hereford Line - covering Shropshire, Worcestershire and Birmingham.

The train is among 26 in its new Class 196 fleet which is part of an £690 million investment for the operator.

The first trains in the fleet entered service between Birmingham and Shrewsbury last October.

After testing and driver training programmes the trains are due to begin carrying passengers between Hereford, Worcester, Bromsgrove and Birmingham next month.

West Midlands Railway managing director, Ian McConnell said: “I am delighted our passengers - will soon be travelling on these brand new trains.

"This fleet brings a much-improved passenger experience, including smart air conditioning which adapts to the carriage environment and power points at every seat.

“Communities are at the heart of our business and the fact that our colleagues have chosen to name one of the trains which will serve this new route after an iconic local figure is testament to that.”

Tom Painter, executive director of West Midlands Rail Executive, said: “As a local resident and regular user of the line between Worcester, Hereford and Birmingham, I am delighted to see the introduction of these brand new trains.

“With all their modern features, they will offer customers a journey experience worthy of this beautiful and historic part of central England and the Welsh Marches.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said it was vital to have rail services to support the region's future prosperity.