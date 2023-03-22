Notification Settings

Police investigating pensioner set on fire returning from mosque arrest man accused of doing similar crime last month

By Adam SmithBirmingham

Police investigating the brutal torching of a mosque worshipper in Birmingham have arrested a man accused of doing a similar crime in London.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set alight in Birmingham

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire on his way back home through Edgbaston from Dudley Road Mosque around 7pm on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police quickly linked it to a similar attack on a man walking back from West London Islamic Centre in Ealing on February 27.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Met's west area command are working closely with West Midlands Police, which is leading the investigation, to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, of the Met's west area command, said: "We completely understand the shock that resonated throughout the community following this incident.

"Despite a man having been arrested, we continue to be vigilant and urge local people to do the same.

"Highly visible patrols around Singapore Road will continue in the coming days to provide reassurance to local people and I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers."

Counter-terror police are supporting the investigations, however, officers are keeping an open mind as to any potential motive at this stage.

