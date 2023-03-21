Parents pay tribute to ‘precious' 15-year-old girl hit by bus and killed

Sophie Jain Fletcher tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham.

Sophie was in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon at around 3pm on March 18 when she was struck by a bus.

Paramedics attended the scene, but the 15-year-old died shortly after arriving at hospital. The driver of the bus is helping with police enquiries.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on behalf of Sophie's family: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that on Saturday March 18, our precious daughter Sophie Jain Fletcher was taken from us.

“She was a beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match.

“She will be so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school.

“Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy's little princess.

“Fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph. We will love you, forever & always Mommy & Daddy xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx."

A fundraiser launched by Sophie's uncle to help with funeral costs has so far raised £6,494.

Her uncle, Anthony Hasson, said: "It is with a deep heart that we have to say goodbye to our beautiful niece Sophie who tragically lost her life yesterday at 15 years old in a road traffic accident.

"We are looking to raise a bit of help for her loving parents to ease the burden of funeral costs at this most devastating of times, any help we receive will be so gratefully passed over to her loving mother and father who are understandably grieving the worst pain any parent could ever go through, thank you for your help and support at this difficult time.

"Fly high princess xxx."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our specialist officers continue to support Sophie’s family during this deeply distressing time.

"We’re still appealing for any witnesses who’ve not yet spoken to us to come forward. If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch.