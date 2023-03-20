Teenager seriously injured after being hit by bus in city

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Sheaf Lane in Sheldon, Birmingham just before 3pm on Saturday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

On arrival, they discovered a pedestrian and a bus had been involved in a collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a teenager, had sustained serious injuries from the collision and was in a critical condition on arrival.

"Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care on scene before conveying her by road ambulance on blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further emergency treatment.