Teenager seriously injured after being hit by bus in city

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Sheaf Lane in Sheldon, Birmingham just before 3pm on Saturday.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
On arrival, they discovered a pedestrian and a bus had been involved in a collision.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a teenager, had sustained serious injuries from the collision and was in a critical condition on arrival.
"Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care on scene before conveying her by road ambulance on blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further emergency treatment.
“There were no other injuries.”