BBC bosses have 'lost goodwill' of staff with local radio cuts plan

BBC radio staff on the picket lines in Birmingham on Wednesday

Around 1,000 BBC journalists – including dozens in the West Midlands – walked out for a 24-hour strike last week, calling on the broadcaster to "stop the cuts".

It was followed by a "work-to-rule" period where journalists worked only their contracted hours and duties.

The industrial action by National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members was called over proposals that will see Radio WM lose its dedicated drive time show.

The move forms part of wider plans that will see the broadcaster launch new online news services in parts of the country, including Wolverhampton.

During the strike none of the usual Radio WM presenters were on air, with last Wednesday's breakfast show coming from Radio Lancashire.

There were also no local news bulletins with Budget reaction and no local commentary on the Baggies game at Cardiff.

NUJ representative for BBC Radio WM, Liz Gameson, said the breakfast show had given "a taste of what less truly local radio will mean to our listeners".

"Hearing about people and places that are far from home with a presenter they’re not familiar with," she said.

"The current level of service relies on much goodwill from staff and we regret that we will be withdrawing that as our industrial action continues with a ‘work to rule’.

"We’d like to thank both listeners and members of the public speaking to us on the picket lines for their overwhelming support."

The planned changes to Radio WM will see local programming run from 6am to 2pm on weekdays, before a shared programme with Radion CWR from 2pm to 6pm.

A BBC spokesperson said: "All of our 39 radio stations - including BBC Radio WM - will remain as live and local as they always have been from breakfast at 6am to 2pm, every weekday in future.

"We’re sorry that audiences experienced some schedule changes as a result of industrial action. We have a plan to modernise local services across England – including more news journalists and a stronger local online service – which will see no overall reduction in staffing levels or local funding.