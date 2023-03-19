Teenage girl dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham street

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the girl died as a result of being hit by the bus

The 15-year-old was hit just before 3pm on Saturday, and suffered serious injuries. However, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

West Midlands Police say the bus driver is helping officers as they establish what happened on Sheaf Lane in the Sheldon area of Birmingham.

PC Gail Arnold, from our serious collision investigation unit, said: "A young girl has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time.

"We're working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dash cam footage."