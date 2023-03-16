Notification Settings

Joe Lycett's new Birmingham-based TV show set to debut this month

By Eleanor Lawson

Joe Lycett's new TV show, Late Night Lycett, is set to launch on Channel 4 on Friday, March 31 at 10pm.

Broadcasting live from Birmingham each week, Joe will bring his brand of comedy to end the week on a high.

The iconic Brummie comedian will be joined by celebrity guests, Brummie local legends, friends and family & LGBTQ+ heroes for an hour of mischief and mayhem.

Each Friday, Joe will celebrate the week gone by with his own signature style of comedy, as he looks at the biggest news stories, ropes his guests into games and sketches, and offers audience members the chance to win his own possessions.

Shot on the banks of Birmingham’s canals, the show will bring a touch of showbiz sparkle to Digbeth in a big night of unmissable entertainment.

Joe said: “I’m absolutely psyched and naturally very nervous about hosting a weekly live show from Birmingham, but it has been a dream of mine for many years and I look forward to some (controlled) late night chaos.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

