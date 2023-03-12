Police dogs show off their skills as part of Crufts

The Dog Unit showing off their skills and training during a demonstration in the main arena. Photo: West Midlands Police

The dogs unit have been a featured part of Crufts at the NEC, showcasing their talents in the main arena and being available to meet the public at a stall in the exhibition area.

Beattie, the Stress Relief Officer, reports for duty. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has one of the largest and most successful breed schemes in the UK after launching in 1994, with around 85 per cent of dogs who go through the training scheme becoming operational and active police dogs.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This week, our excellent police dogs and their handlers have been taking part in the world's largest dog show.

"The West Midlands Police dogs unit has been taking part in Crufts yet again, as it does every year.

PD Riot with Dog Handler Wayne Trueman. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Along with providing demonstrations in the main arena, we have had a stall showcasing the work of our wonderful dogs and the officers and staff who work with them and train them."