Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of firefighters battle major factory blaze in city

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished: Comments

About 70 firefighters rushed to tackle a huge factory blaze in Birmingham with residents told to keep doors and windows closed.

Smoke could be seen from miles away after a blaze started in a premises on Cato Street North, Saltley, at around 9am.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed to the public for several hours.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Significant fire incident at Cato Street North, Nechells, Birmingham. Currently 10 appliances and specialist resources in attendance. Please be advised to close windows and doors, due to smoke in the area.

"Cato Street North is closed, avoid this area. West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service assisting."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News