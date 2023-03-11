Dozens of firefighters battle major factory blaze in city

Smoke could be seen from miles away after a blaze started in a premises on Cato Street North, Saltley, at around 9am.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed to the public for several hours.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Significant fire incident at Cato Street North, Nechells, Birmingham. Currently 10 appliances and specialist resources in attendance. Please be advised to close windows and doors, due to smoke in the area.