Major section of M5 set for closure due to essential works

Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys when using the M5 in the West Midlands over the next few days as essential resurfacing work will be taking place.

National Highways is carrying out the important work on the M5 northbound between junctions 4 and 3, south of Birmingham, and to enable the work to be carried out safely, the carriageway will be closed between the two junctions.

Work is taking place from Thursday, March 9 until Sunday, March 12 and will be carried out between 9pm and 6am each night, when traffic numbers are lower.

During the night-time closures, there will be no access to the northbound Moto Frankley Services and a clearly signed diversion route, agreed with the local authority, will be in place.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the website at trafficengland.com and Twitter updates are also available at @HighwaysWMIDS.