Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham

The incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday in Erdington and West Midlands Police have launched an investigation.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a stabbing on Lakeside Drive, Erdington, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (4 March). A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not life threatening after being attacked by a group of men.
"We are investigating and witnesses or people with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/232223/23. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."