Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham

Police are investigating the stabbing in Erdington

The incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday in Erdington and West Midlands Police have launched an investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a stabbing on Lakeside Drive, Erdington, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (4 March). A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not life threatening after being attacked by a group of men.