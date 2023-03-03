Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham City forced to close training ground after fire in the early hours

BirminghamPublished: Comments

Birmingham City have been forced to close their Wast Hills Training Ground following a fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Birmingham City's Wast Hills Training Ground. Photo: Google
Birmingham City's Wast Hills Training Ground. Photo: Google

A club statement said there were no injuries during the incident, but the facility has been closed until further notice, disrupting preparations for Saturday's Championship match away to Wigan.

The statement said: "The club can confirm that Wast Hills Training Ground has suffered damage as a result of a fire.

"Hereford and Worcester Fire Service attended the scene and remain on site following the discovery during the early hours of Friday, March 3. No-one was injured.

"Staff and players have been contacted and the facility remains closed until further notice.

"The club will continue to liaise with the emergency services and will make no further comment at this time."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News