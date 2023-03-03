All Bar One launches new menu with Set Supper offers to save diners breaking the bank

All Bar One's new offering

By creating a set supper menu All Barr One, which has three outlets in Birmingham city centre, is hoping to attract those out with friends, on a date or a business chat.

The new menu will feature classic All Bar One favourites as well as some sparkling new additions, including French Toast and Bacon for Brunch, Focaccia sandwiches with Chicken and Bacon or Halloumi and Mediterranean Veg and a fresh, new Leaves and Grains section. As well as Korean BBQ Chicken Burger and Seafood Paella.

The Set Supper Menu includes Brunch with Us, which is two brunch dishes from £14 until 12 pm every day. Love to Love lets people enjoy lunch, a sandwich, wrap or small plate and side, with a drink from just £9.50, Monday to Friday until 5pm.

Tapas Tuesday lets diners enjoy four small plates with two Classic Cocktails or a bottle of house wine from £24.95.

Set Supper Menu also lets people enjoy two courses from £15.50 or 3 courses from £19.50 between Sunday and Thursday after 5pm.