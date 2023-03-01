Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

City tower block evacuated by firefighters as flooding threatens building electrics

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished:

A tower block has been evacuated with more than 120 residents taken to a community centre because of flooding affecting the building electrics.

Those living in a 15-storey high rise in Guild Close were taken to Ladywood Community Centre in the early hours.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters were at the scene within three minutes of the alarm being raised.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "West Midlands Fire Service crews are currently dealing with a flooding in a 15 storey high rise building in Guild Close, Birmingham. We responded with four fire engines and 18 firefighters, who arrived at the scene in under 5 minutes. Water now isolated."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News