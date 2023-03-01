City tower block evacuated by firefighters as flooding threatens building electrics

Those living in a 15-storey high rise in Guild Close were taken to Ladywood Community Centre in the early hours.
Four fire engines and 18 firefighters were at the scene within three minutes of the alarm being raised.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "West Midlands Fire Service crews are currently dealing with a flooding in a 15 storey high rise building in Guild Close, Birmingham. We responded with four fire engines and 18 firefighters, who arrived at the scene in under 5 minutes. Water now isolated."
WMFS crews at 15 storey building flooding in Guild Close, Bham. 4 fire engines & 18 firefighters arrived in 3mins 35secs. Approx 128 residents evacuated to Ladywood Community Centre. Crews working with @BhamCityCouncil, @WMPolice, @stwater & electricity board. Water now isolated. pic.twitter.com/H3twVfuW1M— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) March 1, 2023