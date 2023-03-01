City tower block evacuated by firefighters as flooding threatens building electrics

Those living in a 15-storey high rise in Guild Close were taken to Ladywood Community Centre in the early hours.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters were at the scene within three minutes of the alarm being raised.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "West Midlands Fire Service crews are currently dealing with a flooding in a 15 storey high rise building in Guild Close, Birmingham. We responded with four fire engines and 18 firefighters, who arrived at the scene in under 5 minutes. Water now isolated."