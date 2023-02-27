Notification Settings

Investigations continuing after three men shot in Birmingham

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished:

Investigations are continuing after three men were shot ,prompting the use of stop and search powers for two days.

Shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells, at around 6pm on Friday with one 19-year-old man being rushed to hospital afterwards.

Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries. Officers have confirmed it happened at a large gathering.

Extra powers were used on Saturday and Sunday to allow police to stop and search people without the need for reasonable grounds.

They were used in Handsworth, Aston and Perry Barr. Anyone with information have been urged to contact police.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

