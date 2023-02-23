Notification Settings

Fancy being a wine taster for Aldi? Search is on for enthusiasts willing to trial, test and review bottles for free

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Keen wine enthusiasts are being invited to apply for a unique chance to help the Aldi Wine Club.

Aldi is looking for people to try wines from its wine club for free

Aldi has initiated a search for thirty budding wine enthusiasts to trial, test and review its brand-new range of wines for free.

Successful applicants will receive three bottles from Aldi’s award-winning range which will need to be tested, reviewed, and consumed over a six-week period.

The chosen wine lovers will be asked to share their honest reviews of the wines across their Instagram or Twitter pages, using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

Aldi will also supply the handpicked Wine Club members with a selection of tasting notes from Sam Caporn, face of the Aldi Wine School, and tips on how to taste wine.

These include keeping the wine somewhere with a cool temperature, smelling the wine and swirling the glass and ensuring the wine warms up in the glass to allow for aromas to change.

Aldi has asked for anyone who is interested to get in touch with their name, proof of age, social media handles and followers for each account, 150 words about why they should be selected and their favourite Aldi wine.

Entries are open until Monday, March 13 and can be sent to Aldiwineclub@clarioncomms.co.uk

For more information and to view the full terms and conditions, go to the Aldi Wine Club page at aldi.co.uk/wines/about-our-wines/aldi-wine-club

