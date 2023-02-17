Mother and police appeal for answers over unsolved 2020 canal death

Darren Round

Darren Round's mother Sheila wants answers about her only son's death and a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward is in place for information.

This week officers from West Midlands Police have been walking the canal-side in Kings Norton and putting up posters near where Darren's body was discovered on Saturday February 15, 2020.

It was the weekend Storm Dennis struck the UK and we know the 48-year-old was earlier seen walking along the canal near Wharf Road Bridge, in the direction of Shannon Tunnel at around 12.40am.

Tragically his body was then pulled from the canal near Masshouse Lane a few hours later, at around 8.40am.

The evening before, Friday February 14, he'd left the home he shared with mum Sheila in Kings Norton at around 7.30pm. He was wearing a blue coat and a rucksack.

Detectives have pieced together his movements and know he withdrew money from a cash machine at the Post Office at Kings Norton Green at about 7.45pm.

He then bought some alcohol from an off-licence before making the near five-mile walk into the city centre along the canal towpaths before heading back.

A post mortem examination revealed that he'd suffered significant facial injuries before he entered the water which are consistent with him being assaulted.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards from the Homicide Investigation Team, said: "We have never given up in our quest to bring Darren's family the answers they are entitled to.

"And our commitment to ensuring whoever is responsible does face justice, remains as strong as ever.

"That is why we're asking for people to take a moment and think back to the night of those storms and consider if they do have information that will help with our investigation.

"We remain certain that someone knows who is responsible for Darren's death and has the piece of information which will be vital in helping us bring them before the courts.

"You may believe that your information won't matter, but it could be the detail that helps gives Darren's family some peace."