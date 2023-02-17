Notification Settings

Four people taken to hospital after crash in Birmingham

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on Highgate Road at 3.38am on Friday.

Four ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients from the car.

“First, the driver who was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“The second and third, both passengers in the car, were assessed and had sustained serious injuries.

"They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“All three patients were conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“The fourth, a man who was a passenger, was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital.

“The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.”

