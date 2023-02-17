Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Derelict building fire shuts main road in Birmingham

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A busy Birmingham road is closed after a fire broke out at a derelict building.

Five fire crews attended the incident on Soho Hill, Hockley, just before 6am on Friday.

A total of 27 firefighters are at the scene of the 'severe' fire in a three-storey derelict premises.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze broke through the roof of the property.

A main jet and hose reel jets have been used, alongside a hydraulic platform to tackle the blaze.

West Midlands Ambulance was also in attendance but ambulance crews have now left the scene.

West Midlands Police and utility providers are assisting with the incident.

It is expected that Soho Hill will remain closed for much of the day.

Congestion is building in the area, with people warned to avoid if they can.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News