Derelict building fire shuts main road in Birmingham

Five fire crews attended the incident on Soho Hill, Hockley, just before 6am on Friday.

A total of 27 firefighters are at the scene of the 'severe' fire in a three-storey derelict premises.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze broke through the roof of the property.

A main jet and hose reel jets have been used, alongside a hydraulic platform to tackle the blaze.

West Midlands Ambulance was also in attendance but ambulance crews have now left the scene.

West Midlands Police and utility providers are assisting with the incident.

It is expected that Soho Hill will remain closed for much of the day.