Police investigating after woman 'sexually assaulted on a bus'

By Mark MorrisBirminghamPublished:

Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus.

Do you know who this is? (Photo: Birmingham Police)
The incident reportedly happened in the Dale End area of the city at 11:20am on Tuesday, January 24.

Officers published an image of a man they'd like to speak to as part of their investigation, asking if anyone knows him.

"Contact us via Live Chat, call 101 or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting 20/121690/23." Birmingham Police said on social media.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

