Police investigating after woman 'sexually assaulted on a bus'

The incident reportedly happened in the Dale End area of the city at 11:20am on Tuesday, January 24.
Officers published an image of a man they'd like to speak to as part of their investigation, asking if anyone knows him.
"Contact us via Live Chat, call 101 or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting 20/121690/23." Birmingham Police said on social media.
#APPEAL | Do you know who this is?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) February 16, 2023
We're investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Dale End, Birmingham at 11.20am on Tuesday, 24 January.
Contact us via Live Chat, call 101 or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting 20/121690/23. pic.twitter.com/Gas3ujOSb7