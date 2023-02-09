Firefighter talks of efforts to save lives from ground level in Turkey

Shyam Rana said the team was working as hard as it could to save lives in Turkey. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Police Watch Commander Shyam Rana is part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK ISAR), comprised of firefighters and staff from 14 of the country’s fire and rescue services, which flew out to Turkey on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Twitter on the West Midlands Fire Service page, Mr Rana said the team was working in a city called Antakya in Southern Turkey.

He spoke of seeing what looked like every building having collapsed in the city and the team working hard to rescue as many people as possible, with dozens already saved, but many more trapped under the rubble.

He also said the team would do the best it could to rescue as many people as possible.

Video update from Turkey: @WestMidsFire Watch Commander Shyam Rana is a member of @UK_ISAR_TEAM. The team is working alongside many international rescue squads to search for survivors of the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yCZV0nFJQs — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) February 9, 2023

He said: "Four days after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and the northern part of Syria, UK ISAR are here and have been on the group rescuing people in what is a horrendous disaster.

"The sector that we've been given is a city called Antakya and it seems like every other building has collapsed.

"There are loads of rescue teams here, doing loads of good, and so far, we've rescued dozens of people, but there are still lots more trapped people who we can hear screaming beneath the rubble.

"We're doing to do our best and we're still working to rescue as many people as we can."

The UK is part of a huge international effort.

The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance. The EU said it is also ready to offer help to Syria through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

The United States is co-ordinating immediate assistance to Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. US-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, and Russian military deployed in that country has already sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. The military has set up points to distribute humanitarian assistance. Russia has also offered help to Turkey, which has been accepted.

Neighbour and historic regional rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.