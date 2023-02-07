19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray as Cody Fisher investigation continues

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death just before midnight on Boxing Day

The 19-year-old was arrested at an address in Kenilworth this morning on suspicion of being involved in the violence that happened at the Crane, on the night Cody Fisher died.

Cody was stabbed on the dancefloor of the Digbeth venue just before midnight on December 26 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men have since been charged with the 23-year-old footballer's murder: Kami Carpenter, 21; Remy Gordon, 22; and Reegan Anderson, 18.

The Crane has also had its licence revoked after West Midlands Police said the club's operation posed a "terrifying risk" to patrons.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: “We continue to support Cody’s family, and have made them aware of this latest development.

“My team is still really eager to hear from anyone who was in the club that night and who saw what happened.”

Det Insp Thurgood had previously said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened."